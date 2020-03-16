<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Red Steve Nicol believes that the form of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been poor this season.

Salah, who signed for Liverpool from Roma for a fee of £39 million back in the summer of 2017, has been sensational for the Anfield club.

The Egyptian international has been one of the key reasons why the club have claimed the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup within the past eight months.

Salah has also helped propel Liverpool to a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table this season. He has scored 16 goals purely in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Despite that being the case, Nicol believes Salah has been poor this season.





“Winning is the deodorant of the game, it covers all bad smells. Winning covers a lot of bad things,” Nicol told ESPN, as quoted by King Fut.

“You can say it with Salah. Salah’s form this season, is there a guy that frustrates you more in the Premier League or anywhere else with the things he does in a game?

“Then all of a sudden he will produce something. So you could say the same about him as well. But again, he plays every game and why? Because they win.”

Salah can be frustrating to watch, but the reality is, he scores goals. It is difficult to find wingers who contribute the number of goals he does per season.

A total of 16 goals from 29 Premier League fixtures is a superb return, and it is a key reason why the Reds are 25 points clear. These comments from Nicol are very harsh.