Manchester United are reportedly not the favourites in their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Haaland as they’ve been dealt a heavy blow by Red Bull Leipzig.

The sensational forward has been the success story of the season so far as he’s experienced a Kylian Mbappe type of breakthrough that has left many top European clubs chasing his signature.

Haaland’s prolific nature in front of goal has meant many clubs are lining up to sign him in the hopes of having their frontline sorted for the next decade at least.

United were believed to be keen on the young striker given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ties to him having handed him his debut at Molde.

Some fans felt that meant the legendary Norwegian had the edge on his competitors but that no longer appears to be the case.

According to FourFourTwo, since Red Bull own both clubs, Salzburg and Leipzig, the former will offer the latter a cut-price fee of just £25.7m to sign Haaland leaving the Red Devils far from favourites given the actual £85m quote for other clubs.

Of course Solskjaer could still choose to break the bank and make the overpriced offer nonetheless but it’s not hugely likely.