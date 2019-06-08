<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some record ten million viewers tuned in to see the Women’s World Cup opening game on Friday as the 24 nation tournament got off to a colourful start in Paris.

The tournament is being broadcast by both public and cable television in France with Friday’s opener, a 4-0 win for France over South Korea, going out on the TF1 channel.

A sell-out crowd of 45,261 filled the Parc des Princes in Paris to watch the start of what is billed as the biggest women’s World Cup yet.

The France v China women’s match broadcast last Friday only attracted a fraction of that figure, 1.2 million.

All of France’s games will be broadcast free in France as will the final in Lyon July 7.