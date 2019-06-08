Some record ten million viewers tuned in to see the Women’s World Cup opening game on Friday as the 24 nation tournament got off to a colourful start in Paris.
The tournament is being broadcast by both public and cable television in France with Friday’s opener, a 4-0 win for France over South Korea, going out on the TF1 channel.
A sell-out crowd of 45,261 filled the Parc des Princes in Paris to watch the start of what is billed as the biggest women’s World Cup yet.
The France v China women’s match broadcast last Friday only attracted a fraction of that figure, 1.2 million.
All of France’s games will be broadcast free in France as will the final in Lyon July 7.
