Real Sociedad are moving for Manchester United veteran Juan Mata.

Off contract in June, Mata has battled for minutes this season and could seek a move away in January.

According to AS, Mata is already setting out plans to leave United.

And agents for the veteran have already offered him to Real Sociedad – and the response has been positive.

La Real would prefer taking Mata as a free agent and would rely on the veteran securing a release from his United contract in the coming weeks.