Real Sociedad will accept nothing less than Willian José’s €70m release clause if Barcelona want to sign him.

That’s according to La Real coach Imanol Alguacil, who was asked about the striker’s future in the build up to his side’s Copa del Rey semi-final clash with CD Mirandés.

“If they put the €70m on the table then fine, there’s nothing left to say,” Imanol told reporters in reference to the Brazilian’s buy-out clause.

“The whole thing about Willian José is starting to get a bit much. He’s our player and he wants to continue to be our player.





“I don’t know how long for but as far as I understand it he’ll be with us until the end of the season.”

Barça are reportedly weighing up a move for José after discovering on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembélé will be out for six months following surgery on a hamstring injury.

The LaLiga champions have also been linked with Alavés’s Lucas Pérez, Real Betis forward Loren and Luis Suárez of Real Zaragoza.

However, they must first get permission from the Spanish Football Federation to make an emergency signing and if that permission is granted, they must then meet the release clause in their chosen player’s contract.