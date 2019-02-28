



Sergio Ramos has been given a two-match ban by UEFA for earning a deliberate yellow card in Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 first-leg win at Ajax.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the defender guilty of receiving a booking on purpose during the closing stages of the match in Amsterdam on February 13.

It means he will miss the second leg against Ajax and the first leg of the quarter-finals if the holders progress.

Ramos had suggested in a television interview that he sought to earn a yellow card in order to incur a one-game ban for the last-16 return match and therefore be clear to play in the last eight, although he later backtracked on those comments.

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was also given a two-game ban for being booked on purpose in his side’s 2-0 Europa League last-32 win at Celtic this month.