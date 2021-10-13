Real Madrid’s renewed interest in Paul Pogba

La Liga giants Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire in 202, making him available for pre-contract talks with any club from January.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a matter of constant speculation, heightened by his run of good form for club and country.

According to reports monitored by newsmen, Pogba’s performances for his country have renewed Madrid’s interest in the World Cup winner, and his signing might persuade fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe to join Madrid.

Los Blancos can begin talks with the Frenchman at the turn of the year, except Manchester United get him to sign a new contract before the end of the year. Yet, they will have to rein in the ambitions of Raiola, who wants to see Pogba go to Spain.

Pogba left Old Trafford on a free transfer to Juventus in 2012. He returned to the Premier League heavyweights in 2016 for £90 million, but his comeback did not result in the avalanche of silverware that was expected.

Pogba is hesitant to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, and there are indications that the club’s hierarchy have similar reservations about awarding the midfielder a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the English Premier League, breaching the £400,000-a-week threshold.

Real Madrid had tried to sign him from Juventus in 2016 and again under Zinedine Zidane in 2019. Though the previous deals fell through owing to a tumultuous relationship between the club and the football agent, Madrid are still interested in signing Pogba.

Los Blancos are hoping it is the third time lucky with Pogba, Pogba’s arrival might open the way for Mbappe to join on a free transfer as well, and could be a significant factor in persuading the Frenchman to leave Paris. It could also be a way to warm Raiola towards seeing Haaland go to Real.

Man United have not given up hope of convincing Pogba that Old Trafford is his long-term home, and while he has made no secret of his desire to remain in Manchester, the club must pay him a sufficient contract to match his contribution to the team just as they will have to be wary of the part Raiola plays in determining how things end.