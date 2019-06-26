<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid had a different plan for Brazilian starlet Vinicius, the attacker would have his chances limited next season.

Los Blancos could consider a loan option for the fleet-footed player who scored seven goals and registered 13 assists in 36 appearances for Real Madrid during his debut season.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez are said to have separate plans for the Brazilian forward, Zidane wants a loan move for the youngster while Perez wants him to remain at the club to enhance his development.

According to The Sun, the Spanish giants could now look to loan the South American out.

It is further claimed that Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Leganes, Girona and Espanyol are all interested in a short-term deal.

Vinicius scored 14 times in 69 appearances for Brazilian outfit Flamengo ahead of a move to Spain.