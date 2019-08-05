<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have seen a player-plus-cash offer for summer target Paul Pogba rejected, according to reports in England.

Los Blancos are reported to have offered James Rodríguez in exchange for the French midfielder, plus €30 million, according to The Times.

Pogba has been high on Zinedine Zidane’s wanted list this summer but the clock is ticking on sealing any deal for the former Juventus man before the closer of the summer transfer window – which shuts this Thursday for the Premier League.

United are said to be holding out for in excess of €150 million for Pogba – a fee Madrid currently can’t afford unless they ship more unwanted players, such as Gareth Bale, out of the club.

Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek has emerged as the main alternative to Pogba, despite Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen also being linked with a move to the Spanish capital.