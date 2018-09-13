Real Madrid defender Marcelo has admitted to tax fraud of €490k and accepted a suspended four-month jail sentence from the Spanish authorities.

The Brazilian will now pay a total fine of €750k after admitting to using foreign firms to handle his earnings and thus defrauding the Spanish state.

Under Spanish law, a two-year sentence for a first offender can be served on probation and that will be the case for the 30-year-old full-back.

El Mundo reported a deal was struck with prosecutors as Marcelo becomes the latest figure to accept a suspended jail sentence following similar punishments for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Neymar and Xabi Alonso.