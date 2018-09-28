Long-term Manchester United and Chelsea target James Rodriguez is set to complete a permanent move to Bayern Munich.

According to reports in Spain, the player’s loan deal will finally turn to a permanent move by the end of the year.

Rodriguez is in his second season in the Bundesliga after joining on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid.

He had fallen out of favour at Real but has rediscovered his best form during his time in the Bundesliga.

Bayern held the right to buy the player on a permanent basis as part of the loan agreement and the deal is set to cost them around €35 million.

The Bavarian outfit have already spent around €10 million on a loan fee for the player, taking the total cost of the deal to €45 million.

Rodriguez has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with United and Chelsea long-term admirers but it is believed that a permanent move to Bayern was never in doubt.