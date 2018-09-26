Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been discharged from hospital after suffering appendicitis, the club have announced.

The 26-year-old will miss Saturday’s clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid following surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

The reigning Champions League winners did not put a timescale on Isco’s recovery, but said in a statement on Wednesday: “Our player Isco has been discharged from hospital today.

“From now on, he begins his recovery process under the supervision of Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services.”

Isco is expected to be out for around four weeks and is also a doubt for next month’s El Clasico with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

The midfielder has been a regular in the team since Julen Lopetegui replaced Zinedine Zidane as head coach in the summer, featuring in each of the seven matches in all competitions, scoring two goals in the process.