Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard will undergo surgery on his ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Hazard, 29, suffered a fracture to his ankle during Madrid’s surprise defeat to Levante last month.

Madrid are hoping Hazard may be able to return before the end of the season.

The Belgian has already missed three months of the campaign with a separate ankle injury.

The former Chelsea star was absent for last week’s Champions League 2-1 first-leg defeat to Manchester City at the Bernabeu.





Hazard who joined Madrid from Chelsea for £88.5m last summer, has endured a difficult first season in Spain, scoring only once in 15 appearances.

He will be aiming to return to fitness ahead of this summer’s European Championships, where he is expected to captain Belgium.

Madrid managed to go top of La Liga without Hazard on Sunday evening, defeating Barcelona 2-0 in the El Clasico thanks to second-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.

It means they sit a point above the defending champions with 12 matches remaining in the season.