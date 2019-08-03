<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The summer transfer window has already been a big one but it could get staggeringly better for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have spent big to bring Eden Hazard, Luka Jović and Ferland Mendy among others to the club.

But they aren’t done yet and all indications from Spain are that they are set to swoop for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

That move was described initially as being their plan B to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who appeared to be out of reach.

However, a fresh report in MARCA as Real close in on the Dutchman suggests that is not the case and that both men could yet be unveiled at the Bernabéu.

The story claims that their move for the Ajax ace has not impacted their feelings on Pogba, who remains the ‘primary target’ of Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos will apparently wait until the final moments of the window if they have to in order to get their man, although they are unwilling to pay a fee of €200m.

All of that said, it is stated that should Real manage to pull off the midfield acquisitions of both players than a sacrifice would have to be made.

That would require one major sale to be made in order to lower the balance book somewhat.