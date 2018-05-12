Cristiano Ronaldo has given another indication that he is fit and well ahead of the forthcoming Champions League final.

The Real Madrid star gave his side a scare when injuring his ankle against Barcelona last weekend, with the Champions League showpiece with Liverpool fast approaching.

The two sides will meet in Kiev on May 26 and ahead of Real’s penultimate league game of the season against Celta Vigo, Ronaldo shared a photo of himself training on social media.

Back on track 👌👋💪 pic.twitter.com/WkhDmp8rAZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 12, 2018

Captioned “back on track,” the Portugal international and five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears to be over the problem, with boss Zinedine Zidane having previously said he expects his talisman to be fit.