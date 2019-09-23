<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a summer bid for Raheem Sterling after meeting with his representatives earlier this year.

Sterling has grown to become one of the very best players in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, already netting five goals this term and pushing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be number one in the world.

Los Blancos are always a pull for the very best and according to The Athletic, Sterling’s representatives were invited for talks at Santiago Bernabèu over the summer.

Those were just initial discussions however, with Real Madrid never looking to sign Sterling this year – but they are considering a move for the England international at the end of the season, potentially before Euro 2020.

Sterling is apparently keen on the idea of playing in Spain, but is also happy in Manchester and working under Guardiola.

City are believed to be willing to offer the attacker a new and improved contract, just a few months after he signed a second extension.