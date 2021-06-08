Real Madrid will play a waiting game over Raphael Varane‘s contract extension this summer.

The French international is into the final 12 months of his current deal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu but negotiations over a renewal have stalled in recent weeks.

Varane has already confirmed he will not be addressing the issue until after he finishes international duty with France at Euro 2020.





However, according to reports from Marca, Los Blancos have already submitted a final package to the 28-year-old but they are yet to receive a response from his representatives.

Varane is rumoured to be open to a possible exit, with Manchester United eyeing up a £45m bid he rejects an extension in Madrid, but new boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep him.

Ancelotti looks increasingly likely to lose captain Sergio Ramos this summer, as his contract expires, and two key defensive exits would seriously dent his return to the Spanish capital in 2021/22.