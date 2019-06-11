<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has turned down Keylor Navas’ demand to leave for free after the Costa Rican asked for a free transfer.

Navas has learnt that he is not in Zinedine Zidane’s plan for the next season and Thibaut Courtois is set to be installed as the number one next season.

The report in AS says Navas has taken upon himself to force an exit by demanding to be allowed to leave for nothing this summer.

However, Real Madrid is not willing to give in to the 32-year-old’s demands as they look to raise funds for their own summer spending spree.

Real Madrid has already spent big on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, with France defender Ferland Mendy also set to complete his move to complete.

Real Madrid is under pressure to sell some players this summer to raise fund in a bid not breach the FIFA Financial Play rules.

Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain is interested in the signing Navas after the exit of Gianluigi Buffon and has already agreed to meet his salary demands of around £6.2m a season, according to AS.