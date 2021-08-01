Real Madrid turn their attention back to Pau Torres

Real Madrid are once again interested in Pau Torres, who is playing in the Olympic Games with the Spanish national team. The Villarreal centre-back is an option to reinforce the defence if they are unable to invest in Mbappe this summer.

Pau Torres is popular in the capital. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the future of the Villarreal centre-back, who is currently training with Spain in Tokyo for the Olympic Games. But his future seems to be linked to a big club.

Reports from England, where Manchester United were also tracking the player until they secured the services of Varane, say that Real Madrid are unwilling to meet the €65m buyout clause that the Spanish club are holding out for.

Madrid had initially decided not to bolster their defensive positions, but everything will depend on what happens with Mbappe, who is Florentino Perez’s main target in the transfer market.

If PSG are closed and the French star stays at the Parc des Princes, Real Madrid will opt to move in the last weeks of August to reinforce the backline, an area that has been severely weakened by the departure of Ramos and Varane.

However, the club would only be willing to pay a maximum of 50 million euros, so they would have to reach an agreement with Villarreal, who do not want to let go of one of the best homegrown talents.