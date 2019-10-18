<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking the progress of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Julien Stéphan, starting all nine Ligue 1 games thus far.

According to AS, Real have watched the 17-year-old on ‘several occasions’ this season with Zinedine Zidane a big admirer

In August, he was voted player of the month by his peers, winning the Union of French Football Players award.

Camavinga has three years left on his current deal and is likely to demand a fee of €30m.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed an interest.