Real Madrid is ready to go toe to toe with Barcelona for Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid is willing to sign a striker that can help them maintain consistency upfront after Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic failed to find the back of the net on a consistence basis.

Barcelona has been credited for their interest in signing the Gabon international has 12 months remaining on his contract and talks over an extension have been lukewarm.





Aubameyang is opened to a move to Real Madrid and the Los Blancos would be willing to pay around £40m for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Real Madrid could offer Luka Jovic in the deal to makeweight in the deal after the Serbian failed the first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.