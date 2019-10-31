<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid’s first-team squad are reportedly keen to see Gareth Bale continue his career at the Bernabeu.

Throughout the summer, Bale was linked with a move away from the Spanish giants, with a transfer to the Chinese Super League close to completion before Real opted against parting ways with the Wales international.

While that there have been suggestions that Bale has been isolated in the dressing room in the past, the 30-year-old has still featured on seven occasions this season.

According to Marca, this has resulted in his teammates hoping that Bale will remain at Los Blancos, at least until the end of the season.

The report claims that Real have no intention of parting ways with the forward in January, despite suggestions that he has held talks regarding his future in London this week.

Bale has a contract with the La Liga side until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.