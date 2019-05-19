<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In the quest to play for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid, the Los Blancos target Paul Pogba is set to go to war with the Manchester board in a bid to force a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba is set to make a formal transfer request to leave Manchester United to join Real Madrid during the window transfer period.

According to the report in The Sun, the French World Cup winner has made it clear to Manchester United that he wants to join his hero Zidane at Real Madrid but the Old Trafford directors are reluctant to grant him his wish as the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does not want Pogba, 26, to leave.

Ed Woodward believes his sale will do more bad than good for the image of the club following a horrible end to the season after missing th Champions League spot for the next season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared for life after Pogba and he is not willing to stand on his way to the Bernabeu, Pogba is rated £120million.