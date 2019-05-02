<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid target Eden Hazard model in Chelsea home jersey for the 2019-20 season with a bold pattern added to the design that pays tribute to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old Belgium international has been a constant link with move Santiago Benerbue in the summer but the Blues supporters were delighted to see their main man in the new kit despite strong interest.

Yokohama Tyres returns as the primary sponsor, while Hyundai features on the sleeve, while Hazard is pictured walking out of the Stamford Bridge tunnel alongside N’Golo Kante and Ethan Ampadu but also has a solo picture.

However, Chelsea Women players were not left out with Fran Kirby, Ji So-yun, Karen Carney and Hannah Blundell also feature in the marketing images via their Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1123845095730614273

Hazard and Chelsea face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday before taking on Watford at the weekend.