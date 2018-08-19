Eden Hazard intends to remain at Chelsea this year but offered no assurances about his future beyond that.

The Belgian playmaker hinted he may leave Stamford Bridge after the World Cup, yet while international colleague Thibaut Courtois has completed a switch to Real Madrid, Hazard’s mooted move to the Spanish capital has not happened.

Indeed, a new contract offer is on the table for Hazard but it was gathered he remains reluctant to commit to a new deal at this stage, with the 27-year-old still having two years to run on his current contract.

The Spanish transfer window is open until August 31, but Hazard has dismissed the possibility of leaving before then given Chelsea would be unable to find a replacement until January.

“You know what I said after the World Cup. I’m happy here, I do not want to talk about that yet,” he told RMC Sport after Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2.

“Many things have been said – nonsense and everything.

“For now, I’m happy. I still have two years of contract [left] and we’ll see what happens. I will not leave [this year].

“The transfer window in England is already closed. We can sell but we cannot sign players.

“It would be a bit strange for [Chelsea] to let me go and not recruit another player.

“We could see [against Arsenal] that the fans like me a lot. I feel good here. We’ll see what happens in a year or two years.”

Hazard was again impressive off the bench against Arsenal as he came on as a second-half substitute and set up the winning goal for Marcos Alonso in a 3-2 victory for the Blues.