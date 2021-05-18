Real Madrid have tabled a two-year offer to former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri amid uncertainty surrounding Zinedine Zidane’s future.

The Frenchman has remained tight-lipped on whether he will stay in charge of Los Blancos, although he was recently forced to deny reports claiming that he had told his players he was set to leave this summer.

However, Real Madrid are thought to be making contingency plans for his possible departure, with former striker Raul understood to be on the club’s shortlist alongside Allegri.





According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real president Florentino Perez is pressing ahead with plans to hire Allegri, and he has offered the 53-year-old a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The report adds that Allegri can expect an annual salary of €10m (£8.6m) per season in the Spanish capital, which would be his first job back in management since his departure from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on Zidane’s situation, with Andrea Pirlo’s job in the dugout far from secure.