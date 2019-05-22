<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gareth Bale could be heading back to Tottenham this summer but at a huge cost to his former club.

Bale is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and the LaLiga giants are reportedly hoping to get him and his salary off their books this summer.

And according to well respected Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Madrid are ready to offer Bale plus cash to Spurs in exchange for a player they have coveted for a while – Christian Eriksen.

Zinedine Zidane is understood to be a big admirer of Eriksen but Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is said to be Los Blancos’ priority this summer, and they’re unlikely to be able to afford both midfielders.

But a player plus cash offer would likely make Eriksen more affordable. Whether Spurs would entertain the idea of letting arguably their best player go is a different matter altogether.

Interestingly, Inda also claims that Liverpool are interested in Bale.

However, Marca report on Wednesday that the Welsh winger is actually happy in Madrid and determined to stay at the Bernabéu, despite the fact his relationship with Zidane is said to be “non-existent”.

The 29-year-old is still under contract until 2022 and earns a reported €17m-per-year.

Madrid won’t sell Bale cheaply but the noises coming from the player and his agent suggest he won’t go quietly into the night either.