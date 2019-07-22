<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Neymar’s entourage have personally been trying to convince Paris Saint-Germain to swap him for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale this summer.

That’s a sensational transfer revelation made by the Independent on Sunday, who report that Neymar is “desperate” to leave PSG and a swap deal involving Bale plus cash is not beyond the realms of possibility.

The Welsh winger is surplus to requirements at Madrid with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane admitting after his side’s friendly with Bayern Munich that “we hope he leaves soon” and that “we are working on his transfer to a new team”.

There has been talk that the LaLiga giants are hoping Bale will agree to join a club in the Chinese Super League but the 30-year-old is reportedly keen to stay in Europe and has been linked with a potential return to his old club Tottenham.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has branded Zidane’s comments a “disgrace” and says “there could be a surprise” as they are “working on a few things”.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Spurs rumours, Mauricio Pochettino appeared to suggest there could be some truth to them when he said: “I saw the reports in the media but I don’t know which club is trying to sign him.

“I don’t have any information from my chairman; I don’t know if it’s us or another club. It’s the job of my chairman.”

Bale would likely have to significantly reduce his wage demands if he were to return to north London, but money is less of an issue at PSG.

The French champions appear to have accepted that it is time to let want-away Neymar go and though the Brazilian would seemingly prefer a return to Barcelona, Madrid wouldn’t be a bad Plan B.

Whether Zidane wants or needs Neymar in his team is another matter but there is always the possibility that the Frenchman could be overruled by club president Florentino Pérez, who loves nothing more than signing galácticos.

This deal would actually make a lot of sense but as we all know, football doesn’t always make a lot of sense.