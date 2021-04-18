



Real Madrid‘s chances of defending their La Liga title this season have been dealt a real blow as they slipped to a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane‘s injury hit side were unable to break down their determined hosts in the south of Madrid as the gap between themselves and leaders Atletico Madrid remains at three points.

Jose Bordalas’ side carved out the better early chances at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez with Thibaut Courtois called into action to deny Mathias Olivera before Jaime Mata struck a post.





Zidane’s visitors did improve either side of the break with Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz testing David Soria.

However, Getafe dominated the closing stages with Courtois again coming to Real Madrid’s rescue with key stops from Nemanja Maksimovic and Angel Rodriguez.

Up next for Real Madrid is a midweek league trip to Cadiz with struggling Getafe facing an away tie at Barcelona.