Real Madrid has submitted their first bid for Zinedine Zidane’s target in France as the Los Blancos aim to sign Olympique Lyon defender Ferland Mendy.

Lyon directors rejected the first bid which is below the valuation of the ever impressive left-back, Real Madrid submitted a bid in the region of €30-€35 million but the Ligue 1 outfit is demanding a fee of €55 million which saw the bid rejected according to French publication L’Equipe.

Real Madrid endured a difficult campaign and they are expected to roll out the cash to revamp their squad ahead of next season and Zidane is eyeing a major squad overhaul this summer and the Real Madrid boss is considering strengthening the left back position.

Zidane does not see Sergio Reguilon is his plan next season he wants the former academy left back to go on loan to get more experience to play for a top-flight team like Real Madrid.

Mendy featured 44 times across all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign, contributing with three goals and assists apiece, delivering consistently solid performances, Impressed by his displays, Real Madrid and they are expected come back with a second offer for Mendy in the coming weeks.