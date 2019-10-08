<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid is going through hard times and it is evidently clear this time as none of the team strikers was called up for the international duty with their respective countries.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are all left out by their national team coaches as they remain in Real Madrid with their head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The period of international break usually leaves training ground empty with top club players busy with their national teams leaving the second strings players behind to become the main players of the club pending the return of the invited top players.

Benzema is no longer considered as part of the French national team, Mariano is yet to get a call up for Spain he has not turn out for the club since May 5th while Jovic is yet to hit the right form to deserve any call up and his snub from Ljubiša Tumbaković has left an unusual situation at Madrid.