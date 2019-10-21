<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have already been in contact with former boss Jose Mourinho in anticipation of Zinedine Zidane’s exit, say reports.

The experienced manager has been out of work since last December, when he was sacked by Manchester United, and has been involved in various punditry positions since.

Zidane’s position at Madrid is under renewed scrutiny following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Real Mallorca and El Chiringuito say the club are linking up Mourinho as a replacement.

The Portuguese boss managed Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013, with the highlight of his tenure being the 2012 La Liga title.

Mourinho managed Madrid to 128 victories in his 178 matches at the helm while he also won the Copa del Rey in 2011 and the Spain Supercopa the following year.

He has been linked with a return to the Spanish capital various times over the past 12 months and is said to hold excellent relations with the club’s president Florentino Perez.

Madrid remain second in the standings in La Liga but have underwhelmed this season with Saturday night’s loss in Mallorca another low point.

A report from Diario Sport two months ago stated that Perez is keeping the option of Mourinho’s return open this season.