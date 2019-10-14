<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two Real Madrid stars have sent Zinedine Zidane to panic ahead of the upcoming clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, due to the injuries they sustained with their national teams in the euro 2020 qualifiers.

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have sent Zinedine Zidane to nervousness after the two players sustained injury during their national teams’ face-off for the Euro 2020 qualifying match in Cardiff.

Modric was forced off following an injury in Croatia’s 1-1 draw against Wales, the Real Madrid ace was unable to work on his leg and was supported by two medicals assistants off the pitch.

The midfielder will return to Spain injured after the last round of international fixtures as well, having to sit out 16 days.

“According to the doctors, Modric has had a painful knock to the quads,” Nikola Jerkan, a member of Croatia’s medical staff, said to Radio MARCA.

“It’s logical that people are worried about the Clasico, but it doesn’t seem very bad.”

Bale was on the score sheet and managed to end the game but suffered some knock.

“Bale suffered a small cramp but he wanted to continue,” Wales coach Ryan Giggs explained in his post-match press conference.