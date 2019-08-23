Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo has officially joined RCD Mallorca on a season-long loan.
Kubo – who was previously on the books at Barcelona – joined Real this summer from FC Tokyo.
Despite the cruciate ligament injury suffered by Marco Asensio, the 18-year-old is understood to have pushed for regular football elsewhere.
There is no option-to-buy included with Kubo expected to return next summer.
