



Real Madrid have confirmed that forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports emerged earlier this afternoon which revealed that an unnamed Real Madrid player had come down with the virus.

And now it has been confirmed by Los Blancos that Diaz is the player that has contracted coronavirus.





It means he will miss the club’s Champions League clash with Manchester City next Friday.

There is no news yet however, as to how this latest development will affect Madrid’s plans to fly to Manchester next week.