A Real Madrid player has confronted Zinedine Zidane and told the French manager of his desire to quit Santiago Bernabeu in the coming season, according to report in AS.

Dani Ceballos has told the Real Madrid board that he wants a transfer out of the club after the manager informed him that he is not part of his plans next for the season.

The former Real Betis midfielder has no desire to continue to work with Zidane, the report quotes the 22-year-old midfielder has having told Zidane, “No problem, boss – I didn’t want to carry on working with you, either”.

Ceballos has been a fringe player under Zidane’s first spell in charge of Real Madrid, the Spanish U-21 won’t be short of offers if he decides to quit Real Madrid with Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign the attacking midfielder.

Real Madrid would welcome any suitor for some of their stars including those that are on loan as they aim to sell in a bid to fund their move for their prime targets this summer.