<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder has announced his retirement.

The Dutch international scored 22-goals and provided 25 assists in 116 appearances for Inter Milan 2009 and 2013 after he left Real Madrid for Serie A.

He won the treble of a Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League in 2010 and guided the Netherlands to the World Cup finals but controversially missed out on the Ballon d’Or that year.

The Dutchman also counts Ajax, Galatasaray, Real Madrid, Nice and Al-Gharafa among his previous clubs.

“My love for the city of Utrecht is great,” he told the Eredivisie side’s official website, revealing he’s bought a box at the stadium.

“We often talked about the possibility of me coming here, and now we’ve put this thing on paper. I’m looking forward to a great season!”