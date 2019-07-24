<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid was on the receiving during the game against Arsenal and it appeared that Marco Asensio could miss the entire season after suffering an injury during the clash.

It is believed that the Real Madrid star suffered a cruciate ligament injury which could rule him out for the next 8-9 months of the campaign.

Until the injury, the former Real Mallorca star was performing well, having scored a goal and hit the woodwork from a long-range shot but fell to the floor in the 64th minute and was stretchered off.

It is yet to be confirmed the extent of the injury as there would be more test to that effect, but it looks like the issue is a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee and this would come with a recovery time of eight to nine months.

Asensio was angered about the injury, he hit the ground with his palm severally in tears before he was stretchered off on his way to the ambulance at FedExField, with supporters hoping for the best.

However, it doesn’t look there will be good news from the incident for both Asensio and Real Madrid.