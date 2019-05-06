<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid defender Marcelo equals Emilio Butragueno’s record in the game against Villarreal on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marcelo participation in the match against the Yellow Submarine ensured he matched the appearance record of Real Madrid director of institutional relations.

Butragueno spent 11 years at Real Madrid, he won six La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cup and two UEFA Cups during he illustrious career with Los Blancos.

Marcelo has now equalled his 341 appearances for Real Madrid and now the joint 16th of all-time leading appearance makers in the league.

Marcelo is in his 13th season with the club, having won four La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey titles, three Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cup, and four FIFA World Club Cups.

Marcelo enjoys a record of 238 wins, 53 draws and 50 defeats. The left-back also boasts the most LaLiga wins of any foreign player in Real Madrid history, while he’s also netted 25 goals in the domestic championship.