Real Madrid star Toni Kroos could miss the upcoming El-Clasico at the Camp Nou after the German suffered a muscular injury in the 4-2 win over Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The midfielder suffered an injury in the adductor muscle of his left leg, while he was replaced in the 33rd minute of the match against Granda.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder was included in the German national squad to face Argentina and Estonia by manager Joachim Low but with the recent injury sustained he would be withdrawn from the squad.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Toni Kroos by the Real Madrid Medical Services has been diagnosed with a lesion in the adductor of the left leg, which is pending evolution,” a Real Madrid statement read.

There have been multiple absentees for Madrid in recent weeks with Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric – who replaced Kroos in Saturday’s encounter – among those to miss out.

No timeframe has been given for the central midfielder’s layoff but it is estimated that he will be back in first-team training for Madrid within the next two weeks, meaning that he could miss the El-Clasico.