Members of Real Madrid’s first-team squad are allegedly pleased to see Jose Mourinho appointed as the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.

Less than 12 hours after Spurs officially parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho was confirmed as the Argentine’s replacement on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The beginning of Mourinho’s third spell at a Premier League outfit comes just weeks after the Portuguese was linked with a second spell at Real.

However, according to Sport, several high-profile names at the Bernabeu were not in favour of the 56-year-old returning to Los Blancos.

The report claims that the likes of Sergio Ramos will ‘now breathe easier’ after Mourinho secured another position in English football.

Between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho won one La Liga and one Copa del Rey while boss of the Spanish giants.