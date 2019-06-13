<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has spent €300 million this summer and the La Liga giants are still aiming to sign more this summer after a poor campaign last season.

Real Madrid has signed five players this summer with the arrival of Rodrygo Goes for €45 million, Eder Militao €50 million, Luka Jovic €60 million, Eden Hazard €100 million as well as Ferland Mendy €48 million and the Bernabeu directors are still aiming to sign a central midfielder.

The total amount spent so far this summer has exceeded the amount spent in the summer of 2009 when they roll out 254m on heavyweights like Karim Benzema, Kaka, Xabi Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid will have to sell some of their players to avoid breaching the FIFA fair play rule as the club can only spend only €100 million in excess of what they make from transfer so the Bernabeu directors are prepared to cash in on some of their stars with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez on the transfer list.