



Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez have reportedly held clear-the-air talks following their bust-up in the aftermath of Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League.

Ramos, who was suspended for the European clash, reportedly clashed with Perez in the dressing room after the loss, which saw the Spanish giants exit the competition in the round of 16.

Perez reportedly threatened to end Ramos’s Los Blancos career during the altercation, with the Spaniard allegedly insisting that he would be happy to leave if his contract was paid in full.

However, according to El Chiringuito, the pair met on Thursday afternoon for peace talks and are now expected to rebuild their relationship over the coming weeks.

Madrid will attempt to return to winning ways in Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid, but Ramos is again unavailable for Los Blancos as he serves a domestic ban.

The fixture with Valladolid could prove to be Santiago Solari’s last in charge of the club, with both Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane strongly linked with returns to the Bernabeu.