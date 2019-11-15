<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back at his fellow club teammate Gareth Bale as his future remains uncertain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos is of the view that only time will solve the future of the former Spurs and Southampton attacker at Real Madrid. Bale has not played any minute for Los Blancos since suffering a calf problem in the 1-1 draw against Croatia in October.

Ramos was asked about Bale’s future at the club and the captain was diplomatic in his response.

“Anything I say can be a headline that is not good for the changing room,” Ramos said ahead of Spain’s clash with Malta in Cadiz.

“It is out of the players’ hands. Time puts everyone in their place.

“My joy is that he comes back and plays, the same for James (Rodriguez). We have no say in these situations.”

Bale was recently pictured in London, sparking fears he may be talking with another club about a potential transfer.

But his manager Zinedine Zidane cleared things up, revealing the club granted him access to fly back to the UK

“He spoke directly with the club because he had personal reasons and he’s entitled to do it,” Zidane said.

“I can’t say what’s going on. Every player has the right to keep personal, that’s all.

“So two things – it was personal and he got permission from the club.

“There’s not a story to tell. He went to London because he’s not available, but he never said that he wants to leave the club

“He’s here and if he can train he does it, and if he can play he does it.”

Bale has only featured six times in La Liga this season, notching two goals and providing two assists.