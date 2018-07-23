Real Madrid new signing Vinicius Junior is aiming for Champions League glory, saying he will be happy if he wins “half as much” as fellow Brazilian Marcelo at the club.

Vinicius, 18, said at Friday’s presentation at the Bernabeu that he was aiming to win an immediate place in coach Julen Lopetegui’s first team plans, following his €45 million arrival from Flamengo.

Marcelo, 30, is among those to have welcomed the teenager to the club, and Vinicius told RMTV that his fellow countryman’s four Champions League trophies over more than a decade at the club was something to aim for.

“Marcelo has always said that I’m going to love playing here,” Vinicius said.

“He says I’ll want to stay here for many years and that I’ll never want to leave Real Madrid, the amazing team they have here, and he’s told me he’s there to help me with anything I need. In terms of trophies, if I win half of what Marcelo has managed, I’ll be very happy indeed. I always want to win more titles and, above all, get my hands on more Champions League trophies for Real Madrid.”

Asked about his personal style of play, the former Flamengo player said he would bring “lots of dribbling” but also “respect for the opposition.”

He added: “I play a joyful and daring brand of football, born of the Brazilian style, lots of dribbling with the ball.

“But with respect for the opposition and the constant intent to get near the goal and score a lot, while always helping my team.”

Meanwhile, Neymar has wished every success at the Bernabeu to Vinicius and fellow Brazilian starlet Rodrygo, 17, who has agreed a €54m deal to join next summer.

Having confirmed his intention to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite interest from Real Madrid, Neymar said at a charity event in Brazil that he hoped to see Vinicius and Rodrygo star for their new club.

“I spoke with both of them, and I am very happy for them,” Neymar said. “I hope they have a lot of success, and score lots of goals, but not against PSG.”