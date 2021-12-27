Real Madrid want to sign Toni Rudiger as soon as the window opens

Real Madrid want to scare off Rudiger’s potential suitors. ‘AS’ reports that, as a result of Man Utd and PSG’s interest in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free, Real Madrid want to sign him as soon the January window opens to scare them off. Madrid are in the best position to pay the 12 million euros a season the defender wants as his salary.

Real Madrid are the team in the best position to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. The defender’s contract expires in June 2022 and, as soon as the January window opens, he will be free to negotiate with any other club. Madrid want to get there first ahead of Man Utd and PSG.

‘AS’, in fact, indicates that the Real Madrid board have the intention of reaching a formal agreement with the footballer in the opening days of January. Therefore, there will be no chance of Man Utd or PSG being able to persuade the German to join them instead.

The situation, in any case, is quite favourable for the La Liga outfit. They are the club are easily the most capable of paying the defender the 12 million euros salary he has asked for without an issue. It is quite a lot of money, but Madrid can afford to pay it. ‘Los Blancos’ would not have to pay a single euro for his transfer fee as Rudiger would be a free agent.

This policy of signing footballers whose contract is ending has become a common feature of Real Madrid’s transfer policy during the pandemic. David Alaba is another example of a footballer who moved to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich on a free just last summer.