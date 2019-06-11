<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is prepared to sign another player in the next 48 hours after the signing of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard this summer.

Real Madrid is keen on wrapping up the deal of Ferland Mendy from Lyon as they aim to revamp their squad ahead of next season.

The report in the AS says that Mendy is expected to secure his move to the Bernabeu on Wednesday in a deal that will cost Madrid €48m.

The deal was delayed due to a hip issue that was spotted in his medical earlier this month, but the issue is not enough to rule out the deal for the young French defender so he will be the latest Real Madrid signing in a matter of days after undergoing another medical check.

The 24-year-old left back is expected to provide competition for Marcelo at the left back position, he made 44 appearances last season as he established himself as a key figure for the French outfit.