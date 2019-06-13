<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have signed left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon in a deal worth up to £47.1m, which takes their summer spending close to £300m.

The French International, 24, has signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

The club have already signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a fee that could exceed £150m and Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £53m.

In March, they signed Porto defender Eder Militao for £42.7m.

Another arrival this summer will be Brazil forward Rodrygo, 18, who Real signed from Santos for £40m in June 2018 but will join the squad in July.

Former Paris St-Germain youngster Mendy joined Lyon from Le Havre in 2017 and made 79 appearances for the Ligue 1 club in two seasons. He played in every game of their Champions League run to the last-16 last season.

He won the first of three caps for France in November and started Tuesday’s 4-0 win against Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying.