Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in the coming days.
Van de Beek was a standout performer for Ajax last season, who won their 34th Eredivisie title and reached a Champions League semi-final.
According to well sourced journalist Marcelo Bechler, both clubs have been ‘negotiating for days’ and look to have found an agreement.
Los Blancos opted to pursue the 22-year-old after their long-term interest in Paul Pogba failed to materialise.
Pogba himself is open to joining Real, but Manchester United will not budge on their €180m asking price for the midfielder.
Van de Beek – who will sign a five or six-year deal – is reportedly set to join for €50m which presents impressive value.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]