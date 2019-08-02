<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in the coming days.

Van de Beek was a standout performer for Ajax last season, who won their 34th Eredivisie title and reached a Champions League semi-final.

According to well sourced journalist Marcelo Bechler, both clubs have been ‘negotiating for days’ and look to have found an agreement.

Los Blancos opted to pursue the 22-year-old after their long-term interest in Paul Pogba failed to materialise.

Pogba himself is open to joining Real, but Manchester United will not budge on their €180m asking price for the midfielder.

Van de Beek – who will sign a five or six-year deal – is reportedly set to join for €50m which presents impressive value.