<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to MARCA, Zinedine Zidane will lose his job should Los Blancos not win another trophy this season.

After the 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday they find themselves two points behind Barcelona at the top of LaLiga with 11 games to go.

Madrid will have their work cut out to progress any further in the Champions League as they go into next week’s last-16 second leg with Manchester City 2-1 down.





Which means they could end the season with just the Spanish Super Cup to their name.

MARCA report that Pochettino will be on the shortlist if there is a change in the Santiago Bernabéu hotseat.

There could also be interest in ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, who is currently without a club.

Real Madrid have lost four out of their last seven games, during a run which has seen them knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Real Sociedad.